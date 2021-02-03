No end in sight for West Ridge access road quagmire

The Sullivan County government remains stuck on a road that doesn’t exist.
At a special called meeting Tuesday, the county commission overwhelmingly rejected the school board’s latest proposal to build an access road to West Ridge High School, the new Blountville high school scheduled to open in just six months.
In January, the Board of Education had asked the county commission for permission to build the road by partnering with Jericho Partners LLC, a private business group that includes former highway commissioner Jim Belgeri. The plan was to buy a few acres of land next to West Ridge from Jericho Partners after the group had designed and built the access road on that land.
Legal concerns from County Attorney Dan Street quickly knocked down that proposal, so the school board came back with a new formulation: It would buy the property from Jericho Partners first, go through a bidding process for the road’s design and construction and hire one of the bidders to build the road. (The $6 million in bonds the board had asked for to fund the project didn’t change.)
Kingsport Commissioner Sam Jones sponsored the resolution proposing the revised plan, which was the only agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting. Jones said he was “just the instrument” for bringing the school board’s proposal to the commission, but he stressed that passing it would solve a problem that had gone unresolved for years — and without raising taxes, to boot.
“[Accounts and Budgets Director] Larry Bailey will work with them and determine the financial method to be used that’s in the best interest of the county,” Jones said. “So we’re not talking about any tax increase.”
The revised version didn’t make it much further than the previous one.
Commissioners Dwight King and Hershel Glover, who represent Piney Flats and Bluff City, respectively, both said they though the new access road seemed unnecessary in light of improvements the county highway department is making to Lynn Road, the current entry point to West Ridge.
And Kingsport Commissioner Angie Stanley argued that the school board should be spending its money on education, not infrastructure — a complaint that school board members themselves have made in recent weeks, even though some have decided the road is an unavoidable necessity at this point.
Of the 18 county commissioners at the meeting, only Bristol commissioner Randy Morrell joined Jones to vote in favor of the resolution. Fifteen voted against it, while Kingsport Commissioner Darlene Calton abstained. The other six commissioners were absent.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely