No end in sight for West Ridge access road quagmire

The Sullivan County government remains stuck on a road that doesn’t exist.

At a special called meeting Tuesday, the county commission overwhelmingly rejected the school board’s latest proposal to build an access road to West Ridge High School, the new Blountville high school scheduled to open in just six months.

In January, the Board of Education had asked the county commission for permission to build the road by partnering with Jericho Partners LLC, a private business group that includes former highway commissioner Jim Belgeri. The plan was to buy a few acres of land next to West Ridge from Jericho Partners after the group had designed and built the access road on that land.

Legal concerns from County Attorney Dan Street quickly knocked down that proposal, so the school board came back with a new formulation: It would buy the property from Jericho Partners first, go through a bidding process for the road’s design and construction and hire one of the bidders to build the road. (The $6 million in bonds the board had asked for to fund the project didn’t change.)