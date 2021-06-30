No decisions, lots of heat at Sullivan County Commission budget meeting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Like a failed chemical reaction, the Sullivan County Commission’s called meeting Tuesday night to decide on a property tax increase and the new fiscal year budget produced no votes, but lots of heat.
No ultimate votes, that is: After a county commissioner complained that $8 million worth of expenditures in the county school system’s budget hadn’t been clearly explained, the body voted to postpone its final decision on the tax increase and budget to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
The proposed property tax rate of about $2.40 per $100 of assessed value is 9 cents higher than the new, state-certified rate of $2.31 per $100. It might look like a decrease compared to the current county rate of $2.57 per $100, but the county just had all of its properties reappraised and saw a general increase in property values.
Mayor Richard Venable has repeatedly said that the county needs more property tax revenues to pay back its debts on an $80 million renovation and expansion of the county jail, along with other debts.
But the commission didn’t actually discuss the proposed tax hike and budget. When Piney Flats Commissioner Dwight King, who sponsored the property tax resolution, was asked to introduce it, he instead introduced a question about the school budget.
“I want to ask [Accounts and Budgets Director] Larry Bailey if he ever received a list of one-time expenditures [in the school system’s proposed budget] that totaled up to $8 million that we were supposed to get from the School Department of Sullivan County,” King said.
“No, sir, I’ve not seen that list,” Bailey said.
“Could we get a copy of those before we go on?” King asked. “I think this is very important to setting our budget, and if we can’t set our budget the way it needs to be, then I’m not comfortable ... setting our tax rate. I’m sorry, but ... we asked for this probably two weeks ago.”
King’s request — which turned into a motion to postpone the meeting — prompted a heated response from Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones. Jones was at the meeting, and after the commission took a 20-minute recess following the motion, King asked him if he could send the County Commission a list detailing how the board planned to spend that $8 million.
“I’ll answer your question with another question,” Jones said. “Sullivan County commissioners are proposing the budget using $3.8 million of your fund balance to balance your budget this year. You have a $75 million budget. You’re using $3.8 million. If you can give me a list of how you’re going to spend that $3.8 million, I’ll make every effort to get a list of how we’re going to spend our $8 million.”
The comment sparked an immediate round of applause and cheering from the packed public seating area behind him, which included at least two dozen or so educators from school systems in the county. Some of them were there to oppose a move to shift some of the county and city school systems’ revenues from property to sales taxes.
Jones said he couldn’t provide the list — at least not that night, according to his answer.
“We have several line items in our budget, and we want $2 million for capital projects, and there’s other places that we’ll be spending money,” Jones said. “But for me to stand here tonight and tell you exactly where that [roughly $8 million] is going to be spent, no one can do that.”
Jones’ question about whether the commission could produce its own list for how it would spend $3.8 million drew no response.
King moved forward with the motion, which easily passed.
The commissioner’s question about school system spending wasn’t the only source of heat that evening. In the public comment period before King made his motion, Bluff City resident Lena Smith and her son, Kevin, both pleaded with the commission not to raise property taxes. They said the community is still reeling from the economic blows of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now was not a good time to ask residents for more money.
Multiple people in attendance also asked the County Commission not to go forward with its proposal to lower the proportion of property taxes and increase the proportion of sales taxes going to all of the various school systems in the county.
One of them was Vince Turner, vice mayor of Bristol, Tennessee. Turner said that quality education is one of the biggest keys to the regional economic development that he said the governments of Sullivan County and its various cities have been working on for years.
Turner said that the jump in sales tax revenues and reduction in property tax revenues would “adversely impact” the school systems as well as those development efforts, unleashing a negative “ripple effect throughout every aspect of the county and cities for years to come.”
