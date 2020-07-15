BRISTOL, Va. — After receiving a report that a steer had been shot six times at a Washington County meat processing facility, authorities issued a violation but found no criminal activity, the county sheriff said Tuesday.
Sheriff Blake Andis said an investigation has closed since no criminal activity was discovered at the Washington County Meat Packing Facility on Campground Road near Bristol.
In May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the facility violated federal policy when a steer was shot six times. The USDA said it suspended the plant and said it “does not have a robust systematic approach to humane handling.”
The facility told the Bristol Herald Courier that it had never had an incident like this before. It said it has identified the main reason for the stunning issue, and it was working to ensure it does not happen again.
Law enforcement became aware of the situation after receiving a letter from PETA. The Sheriff’s Office then opened an investigation.
