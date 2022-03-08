Niswonger Children's Hospital radiothon raises a record $484,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The 10th annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital radiothon raised $484,000 over the weekend.

The new record amount surpasses the previous record of donations set in 2021 by about $39,000, kicking off a successful capital campaign focused on expanding the children’s hospital and its services, according to a written statement. The two-day event began Thursday and concluded Friday evening after 36 hours of nonstop fundraising.

“We know the community stands beside us, but the generosity still blows us away every year,” Ballad Health Foundation President Jack Simpson said.

This year’s fundraiser will support a three-story vertical expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The expansion is one part of the newly announced “Hope Rising” campaign, a $30 million commitment from Ballad Health to bolster pediatric services.

“These new investments mean we can bring more pediatric specialists to our region in addition to a new Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care. With these investments, our patients and their families will be able to receive specialty care closer to home,” Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s southern market, said.

Donations are still being accepted at www.NiswongerChildrensRadiothon.com. Donors can text “KITE” to 243725 or call the Ballad Health Foundation at 855-611-KIDS (5437) to make a donation.