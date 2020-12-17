Nine Norfolk Southern train cars come off tracks early Wednesday morning in downtown Roanoke

DeGraff said the company’s hazardous materials team “has given the all clear and remains on-scene overseeing the rerailing process.”

Company contractors and staff had cleared eight cars by 6 p.m. and expected the ninth to be gone by the end of the evening, DeGraff said. Track repairs would begin then with the railway expected to reopen in phases throughout the night and into late morning Thursday.

Three sets of tracks and switches were damaged by the incident. DeGraffe said officials have yet to determine the cause of the derailment.

A Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman said the department’s hazmat team wasn’t summoned to the scene.

The most serious hazardous spill from a train in Roanoke involved a release of molten sulfur from a stopped train near 24th Street Northwest on Feb. 20, 2011. That incident prompted residents and businesses to temporarily evacuate and sent three responders to the hospital, according to a 2015 Roanoke Times article.

There were no reports of injuries Wednesday, according to DeGraff.

While no materials leaked in this derailment, the prospect of a hazmat spill in downtown is something that emergency planners contemplate as they work to train and prepare.