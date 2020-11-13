Night of Smiles: Organization distributes donations to local charities at lit-up venue

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A sea of gold, red and blue flashed in the stands behind the cars that lined Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday evening. As each one pulled across the start-stop line, the driver was handed a check guaranteeing funds to be used to help the children of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities held its annual Night of Smiles at the Speedway Thursday evening. Each year, the BMS-based organization hands out checks at the event, when agencies from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia gather at the speedway.

The event also traditionally coincides with the annual debut of BMS’s Speedway in Lights attraction. This year, because of COVID-19, they had to do things a little differently. Representatives of the charities supported by the BMS-based organization drove through the Speedway in Lights on Thursday night before lining up in the center of the track. They were the first to see the attraction this year, which features more than 250 displays and opens to the public today at 6 p.m.

Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, said Thursday night was what they worked for all year.