Night of Smiles: Organization distributes donations to local charities at lit-up venue

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A sea of gold, red and blue flashed in the stands behind the cars that lined Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday evening. As each one pulled across the start-stop line, the driver was handed a check guaranteeing funds to be used to help the children of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities held its annual Night of Smiles at the Speedway Thursday evening. Each year, the BMS-based organization hands out checks at the event, when agencies from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia gather at the speedway.
The event also traditionally coincides with the annual debut of BMS’s Speedway in Lights attraction. This year, because of COVID-19, they had to do things a little differently. Representatives of the charities supported by the BMS-based organization drove through the Speedway in Lights on Thursday night before lining up in the center of the track. They were the first to see the attraction this year, which features more than 250 displays and opens to the public today at 6 p.m.
Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, said Thursday night was what they worked for all year.
“The hardest part of tonight for me is not getting to hug every one of you,” Byrd said, “though I am still honored to be here in your presence socially distanced.”
Byrd also said she might miss the honking horns, which stood in for applause Thursday night, once next year’s Night of Smiles comes around.
This year also brought changes to the amount of money Speedway Children’s Charities was able to raise. Though local agencies had requested over $1 million, SCC only had $453,100 to give away.
“We are blessed that we do have money to give away tonight. That’s the great news,” Byrd said. “Unfortunately, our numbers aren’t as big as they were in years past because almost every fundraising event we normally do had to be canceled this year.”
Byrd added that the money would be used to help roughly 75,240 children in the region.
The Night of Smiles’ 73 recipients included YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Reading Buddies Bristol, Feeding Southwest Virginia and Santa Pal, among many others. Last year, Speedway Children’s Charities gave out checks to 103 agencies.
