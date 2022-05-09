Nickelsville man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Nickelsville, Virginia man died Wednesday, May 4, when the car he was driving ran off Sinking Creek Highway in Scott County and struck a tree.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Lawrence E. Dean, 54, of Nickelsville died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Route 65 (Sinking Creek Road), a half mile west of Route 716. The release said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The 2006 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 65 around 5:23 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.