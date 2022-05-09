 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Nickelsville man dies in single-vehicle crash

  • 0
BHC logo square

A Nickelsville, Virginia man died Wednesday, May 4, when the car he was driving ran off Sinking Creek Highway in Scott County and struck a tree.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Lawrence E. Dean, 54, of Nickelsville died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Route 65 (Sinking Creek Road), a half mile west of Route 716. The release said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The 2006 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 65 around 5:23 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Marine biologists capture video of of one Earth's rarest known aquatic species

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts