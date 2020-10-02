BLAND, Va. — Most people know Albert Newberry because of his piano playing; he is a student at the renowned Mannes School of Music in New York City. But he is a budding filmmaker, too, studying film at The New School, of which the Mannes School is a part.

He’s been living at his family home in Bland County since the pandemic hit and has put his time to good use — writing, directing and producing a short film that recently debuted on YouTube.

“I came back in March and am doing online schooling,” he said. “But music is hard to do online, and because of the virus, there are not many concerts in this area or anywhere. So, I thought it may be a good time to get back into movies, put in the effort and spend some of my own money I’ve saved to make a movie here in Bland.”

The short film, “I Owe You,” is about a stranger who visits Bland with a $100 bill. Based on a folk tale, it takes place around Bland County and stars local residents Jim Bogle, Chuck Johnson and Keith Niday. Wohlfahrt Haus actress and Wytheville resident Lauren Smith is also in the movie, along with Roanoke resident Bruce Farrell. Several crew members — Andrew Hill and Ian Niday — are also from Bland. Newberry’s father, Randy Newberry, also helped out.

Debbie Looney, of Bland, uses her distinctive voice to narrate the film, and Wythe County native Edwin Lacey provided the bluegrass music.

Instead of shooting the movie himself, as he did for his previous student films, Newberry hired a production company out of Roanoke, Red Velocity.

“To say we were blown away by his talent is an understatement,” Red Velocity said about Newberry on its Facebook page. “We loved spending the day with him and his crew, filming a short film. We can’t wait to see where he goes in life.”

“This was such a fun shoot to be a part of and some of the nicest people we’ve had the chance to meet,” wrote Tracie Hoprich of Red Velocity.

Newberry said that, at first, Red Velocity’s Steve Mason wasn’t sure about working in Bland, but he “fell in love with the people and places.”

Locations for the film include the Bland Square, Big Walker Motel, W&W Auto Store-NAPA Auto Parts and Schoen Valley Farm.

Because Red Velocity came over from Roanoke, Newberry squeezed filming into one long day in July.

“We filmed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” he said. “And people were angry with me at the end, but they all stayed and worked.”

Editing the film took a lot of time because he had never worked with such high-quality film, Newberry said.

“I learned a more professional program, which, for me, was a big learning experience,” he said, adding that he trimmed the film down to five minutes.

“I think it’s great, and I think everyone did a great job,” Newberry said. “Everyone gave it their all, and it looks great.”

Newberry hopes this is the first of many movies to be made in this part of Virginia. He and his father have started Appalachian Film Co. and hope to make more movies and documentaries.

“People around here are underrepresented in film,” Newberry said. “We have a unique culture and people. I feel like I never see Appalachia represented — period — unless they are the bad guys.”

When asked which he prefers, music or filmmaking, Newberry said he can’t choose.

“I feel like they go together well; they complement each other. Film has music as a big component,” he said

Newberry looks forward to making more movies and said being confined to his Bland County home during the pandemic “is kind of a silver lining.”

