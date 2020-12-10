New York-based firm to hire 160 for Scott center

A New York-based electronic medical records firm plans to open a facility in Scott County, Virginia and hire 160 workers.
The firm, eHealth Technologies, Inc., plans to invest $375,000 to establish a customer support center, according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam's office. The company is based in Rochester, N.Y., and this is its first investment in Virginia.
“The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth Technologies that provide innovative solutions to streamline health information and enhance patient care,” Northam said in a written statement. “Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the workforce with 21st-century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress. We thank eHealth Technologies for creating 160 new jobs in Scott County, and stand ready to support their success as they work to deliver much-needed services to hospital systems and healthcare organizations across the nation.”
Dubbed "Project Navigator," hiring is expected to begin immediately and the facility is expected to open in January.
The company was the first in Virginia to benefit from the state's new company incentive program, getting a $626,500 grant. Eligible companies that meet statutory investment and employment requirements in traded sector industries looking to establish a new presence in Virginia are offered potential access to the fund, according to the statement.
The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $94,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project and the company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program.
