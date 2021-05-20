New videos promote region's opportunities at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County officials are slated to premiere a series of promotional videos at 4 p.m. today at the William King Museum in Abingdon.

These videos profile the people, places and potential of the county, said Audrey Wells, the county’s human resources director, who is currently serving in the role of economic development director.

County officials paid about $58,000 to make the videos, using federal CARES Act funding delivered in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Wells said.

Now, these videos are slated to be on the county government’s economic development website to help attract business opportunities, said Dwayne Ball, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

“They are really nice, professionally done videos,” Ball said.

A couple premiered at a recent March meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Today, the rest are being shown in Abingdon at the museum.

The preview in March included an overview of the county and an agriculture-related video, Wells said.

The CARES Act allowed funds to address tourism, an industry that has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, Ball said.