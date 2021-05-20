 Skip to main content
New videos promote region's opportunities at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon
New videos promote region's opportunities at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon

The Washington County Board of Supervisors has released a series of new videos promoting the people and potential of the county. The videos, paid for by CARES Act funding, are premiering on Thursday at the William King Museum of Art.

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County officials are slated to premiere a series of promotional videos at 4 p.m. today at the William King Museum in Abingdon.

These videos profile the people, places and potential of the county, said Audrey Wells, the county’s human resources director, who is currently serving in the role of economic development director.

County officials paid about $58,000 to make the videos, using federal CARES Act funding delivered in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Wells said.

Now, these videos are slated to be on the county government’s economic development website to help attract business opportunities, said Dwayne Ball, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

“They are really nice, professionally done videos,” Ball said.

A couple premiered at a recent March meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Today, the rest are being shown in Abingdon at the museum.

The preview in March included an overview of the county and an agriculture-related video, Wells said.

The CARES Act allowed funds to address tourism, an industry that has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, Ball said.

County officials contracted with Access, a Roanoke-based company, which, in turn, worked with Boss Motion Picture Co. to produce the segments, Wells said.

“And they did the actual filming,” she said.

Various videos focus on education, with the sights and sounds of public schools, Virginia Highlands Community College and Emory & Henry College.

More highlight the county’s “livability” and recreation; food and beverages; machinery and metals; and scientific and technical services like engineering.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

