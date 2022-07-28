New variant continues to drive area COVID infections to higher levels than last year

More than 1,000 people in Southwest Virginia and nearly 2,000 in Northeast Tennessee currently have COVID-19, as the numbers of new cases continue to climb.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,028 new cases were diagnosed since last Friday, marking the second consecutive week the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia had about 1,000 new cases. Washington County reported 184 new cases during the past seven days, Tazewell County 144, Wise County 143 and Smyth County had 115. The city of Bristol reported 56 new cases in the past week.

“Case rates remain high and continue to grow. Current rates are 5.1 times higher than the mean rates of summer 2021,” according to analysis issued last Friday by the Virginia Department of Health. “Twenty-eight districts are in growth trajectories. This includes eight in surge.

“The BA.5 subvariant now represents an estimated 73% of new cases in our region. We expect it to continue to drive growth across Virginia,” according to the VDH.

On Thursday Virginia’s statewide seven-day COVID testing positivity rate was 23.1%, but the three health districts of Southwest Virginia were all much higher. The Mount Rogers Health District had an average of 30.4%, meaning nearly a third of those tested were positive for the virus. The LENOWISCO district was at 28.9% and Cumberland Plateau was 27.6%.

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control showed the positivity rate for Washington County, Virginia was 44%, Scott County was 40.8% and Tazewell was 33.5%. Buchanan County was also shown above 40%, but it reported low numbers of tests, which can affect the rate.

Bristol Virginia’s positivity rate was 31.2%, with 56 current cases off 125 tests, according to the CDC.

The 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee documented 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of July 17-23, a 25% increase over the prior week’s total of 1,545, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Those are the most recent figures available from the state.

Sullivan accounted for 25% of the cases in Northeast Tennessee, with 509, while Washington County Tennessee had 325. Greene and Hamblen counties tallied 265 and 225, respectively. Carter County reported 168 new cases and Hawkins County 211.

Sullivan reported an average of 68 new cases per day over the past 14 days, compared to 52 cases daily over the prior 14 days, according to TDH.

Seven counties had seven-day positivity rates of 30% or higher. Sullivan was at 33.4%, Carter was 37.8% and Washington County was 30.5%. Cocke County’s rate was 43.8% but it also reported a relatively low number of tests.

A majority of localities on both sides of the border now report “high” community levels of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Seven counties in Northeast Tennessee and seven counties in Southwest Virginia, plus the city of Bristol, were rated high. All other area localities were rated as having medium levels of infections.

At high levels, the CDC recommends “masking in indoor public places for all residents” while residents in areas with medium levels should consider masking, according to VDH.

Modeling by the University of Virginia forecasts cases will decline during the next month or two for the Bristol-Kingsport metro area and Southwest Virginia.