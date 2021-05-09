 Skip to main content
New upscale steak and seafood restaurant opens in Abingdon
Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
‘Food first’

New upscale steak and seafood restaurant opens in Abingdon

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 01

Jack Henopp has opened the new, upscale Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant in the former Beef O’Brady’s outlet and sports bar in Abingdon.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. — Jack Henopp fired up the grill at Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant this spring, looking for “an opportunity” to showcase his style.

“I was looking to do my own upscale kind of restaurant,” he said.

At 51, Henopp honed that style on the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he spent years managing chain restaurants like Red Rocks Café and a branch of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks.

Along the way, he opened the Tavern at Ridgefields, a country club in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 02

Jack Henopp has opened Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant in Abingdon. On the walls around the bar and dining room are 118 TVs, which were used for a sports bar theme in the old Beef O’Brady’s. Henopp turned off the TVs’ reception but uses the screens to showcase scenes of Southwest Virginia, especially Abingdon and Washington County.

Still, all through the years, he wanted something of his own.

Welcome to Tenderloins.

On the walls of this restaurant in Abingdon are 118 TVs — which were once used for an attention-grabbing sports bar theme when it was a Beef O’Brady’s outlet and sports bar.

That restaurant closed last year.

Moving into this location near Abingdon High School, about a mile off Interstate 81, Henopp turned off the TVs — well, the reception, at least.

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 03

Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant Executive Chef Michael Killgore works in the kitchen of the new Abingdon restaurant.

Today, he uses the screens to showcase scenes of Southwest Virginia, especially Abingdon and Washington County.

“I’m not here to do a sports bar. It’s something more laid back and casual,” Henopp said. “It’s a restaurant, brother. Food first.”

Inside Tenderloins

Tenderloins seats 160. But, due to space restrictions because of COVID-19, Tenderloins allows only 80 patrons at a time.

So far, it’s been busy since opening in recent weeks, according to Henopp, who says he put the word out that he was open on Facebook and suddenly found business. Lots of it.

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 04

Jack Henopp has opened Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant in Abingdon. On the walls around the bar and dining room are 118 TVs, which were used for a sports bar theme in the old Beef O'Brady's. Henopp turned off the TVs' reception but uses the screens to showcase scenes of Southwest Virginia, especially Abingdon and Washington County.

Henopp attributes his success to many factors: proximity to I-81, having a large parking area, being a mile from Abingdon’s Old and Historic District and standing next door to the Abingdon Cinemall, which shows first-run movies on Main Street.

Tenderloins is keeping 25 people on the payroll, including one employee who came back after working at Beef O’Brady’s, Henopp said.

Right now, Henopp is working 14 hours a day to keep this place afloat. If all goes well, he says he might branch out with a second location — possibly at Boones Creek, Tennessee, between Kingsport and Johnson City.

That, by the way, is not far from Henopp’s family roots.

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 05

Jack Henopp has opened the new, upscale Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant in the former Beef O’Brady’s outlet and sports bar in Abingdon.

Though born in Nebraska, Henopp finished his studies at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee.

Being near his parents and siblings in the Kingsport-Church Hill area is why Henopp moved to this region. Yet now, he says, he’s thinking of finding a place to live around Abingdon.

Tennessee, by the way, is also where his chef, Michael Killgore, lives at Johnson City.

Prior to grilling steaks at Tenderloins, Killgore operated his own food truck called “Bite.”

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 06

The Chilean Sea Bass at the new Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant in Abingdon.

Now, Killgore says he looks forward to pleasing patrons in Abingdon.

“Like any good chef, I want them to remember the food,” Killgore said. “Come in, have a great time, get a great meal and enjoy.”

On the menu

Beyond the food, Tenderloins makes use of the big bar that had been built for Beef O’Brady’s, serving a mix of bourbons plus local wines and beer from Southwest Virginia.

For food, Tenderloins focuses on high-end steaks like ribeyes and New York strips plus seafood, including crab cakes, sea bass and calamari, Henopp said.

Tenderloins Steaks & Seafood 07

The Apple Bourbon Skillet Streusel with cinnamon ice cream desert at the new Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant in Abingdon.

“I’ve never been culinary-trained. But I grew up in kitchens,” Henopp said. “Most everything you see on the menu is mine and things I’ve liked to cook throughout the years.”

Such dishes include T-bones served with crab meat, fried onions with blue cheese and lots of grilled asparagus.

Topping it all off is the restaurant’s signature dessert: an apple bourbon streusel.

“And the response has been incredible,” Henopp said. “Absolutely incredible.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

