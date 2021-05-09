New upscale steak and seafood restaurant opens in Abingdon

That restaurant closed last year.

Moving into this location near Abingdon High School, about a mile off Interstate 81, Henopp turned off the TVs — well, the reception, at least.

Today, he uses the screens to showcase scenes of Southwest Virginia, especially Abingdon and Washington County.

“I’m not here to do a sports bar. It’s something more laid back and casual,” Henopp said. “It’s a restaurant, brother. Food first.”

Inside Tenderloins

Tenderloins seats 160. But, due to space restrictions because of COVID-19, Tenderloins allows only 80 patrons at a time.

So far, it’s been busy since opening in recent weeks, according to Henopp, who says he put the word out that he was open on Facebook and suddenly found business. Lots of it.

Henopp attributes his success to many factors: proximity to I-81, having a large parking area, being a mile from Abingdon’s Old and Historic District and standing next door to the Abingdon Cinemall, which shows first-run movies on Main Street.

Tenderloins is keeping 25 people on the payroll, including one employee who came back after working at Beef O’Brady’s, Henopp said.