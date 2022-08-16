New town manager wants to make Abingdon his forever home

Mike Cochran, Abingdon’s new town manager, is head over heels for a town steeped in history and centered by the state theatre of Virginia.

Although he has been on the job for only a couple months, Cochran, a quick-witted former Floridian, already knows he wants to stay in the town limits as long as possible.

“It’s just an amazing community,” Cochran said.

Cochran took the reins as the town manager of Abingdon following the resignation earlier this year of Town Manager Jimmy Morani who served less than three years on the job.

Cochran comes from a long career in law enforcement with experience running a municipal government. He moved to Abingdon from South Carolina, where he lived on the outskirts of Charleston.

Now, he’s out and about at festivals and events like the Virginia Highlands Festival earlier this summer and Plumb Alley Day earlier this year.

“We’ve got a great town staff,” Cochran said. “We have a staff that’s able to do all kinds of stuff.”

He sings high praises for Katy Brown, the producing artistic director of the Barter Theatre, and Betsy White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art.

He has also kept busy exploring the legends and lore of the Civil War and famed frontiersman Daniel Boone - and their connections to town.

“I’m a huge history buff,” he said.

Cochran loves the wooden playground at the Coomes Recreation Center and the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Growing up, Cochran visited Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, which instilled a love of the mountains. He itched to satisfy the love by taking trips to North Carolina’s Fontana Dam.

Yet he could not find the kind of job he wanted in the mountains – until earlier this year when the town manager post opened in Abingdon.

Now, he says, he’s delighted and will stay as long as he can.

And, yet, don’t look for Cochran to push his own agenda on Abingdon.

“What I do as a manager: I help execute the vision of the council,” he said. “I help carry out their objectives. My goal is to help carry out their vision and just continue making it an awesome place. Part of the neat part of the job is getting to watch people enjoy it.”