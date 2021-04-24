New Sullivan high school’s final shape, and CTE vision, sharpens into focus

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Construction of Sullivan County’s new West Ridge High School is far enough along that its builders have begun working on murals: There’s now a large, faint outline of a wolf, the school’s mascot, half-stenciled on the wall inside the main entrance.
Dineen West, the high school’s architect, pulled up a photo of the final design on her phone to show the mountains that will run behind the wolf’s head.
“This is very exciting for us,” West said late Friday afternoon, during a tour of the progress at the Blountville school, which is roughly 300,000 square feet. “We’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”
In the school’s second-floor science wing, which West said should be wrapped up in another week, the labs were filled with new counters, sinks and cabinets as well as natural light. The fine arts wing, open to the sky a few months ago, boasted not just a roof but chorus and band rooms. The Wolves stadium looked more stadium-like thanks to the new bleachers and athletic field lights around it.
And the massive main gym had basketball hoops on its second as well as first floor, “WRH” spelled out across the auditorium seats, even a curtain that can be dropped down to cut the finished basketball court into two practice areas.
“It just needs a good cleaning now,” West said, looking down over the gym from the second floor.
While the school’s power was turned off that afternoon, natural light poured through the large windows that seemed to be everywhere.
“You know, there’s a lot of research [showing] that we learn better when we have natural daylight,” Cox said.
“Teachers like it, too,” West said.
As the school nears its final shape, its vision for surrounding students with career and technical education (CTE) possibilities is also crystallizing.
Cox pointed out a large dish room that the school’s culinary arts program will share with the cafeteria kitchen. A still-empty room in the culinary wing will eventually become a restaurant-style event space, where culinary program students can put their skills to use in actual events, interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. And West said that classes teaching welding, machine tools work and auto-tech skills will be located right behind the theater in the fine arts wing.
“We have CTE programs all over the school,” she said.
“It used to be that you were always in a CTE building,” West added. “So the logic here is that maybe you started out welding but you wanted to do aviation and robotics or cosmetology, and you just totally changed your mind, and that way, you’re exposed to and ... can see what the other students are working on.”
