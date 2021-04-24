New Sullivan high school’s final shape, and CTE vision, sharpens into focus

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Construction of Sullivan County’s new West Ridge High School is far enough along that its builders have begun working on murals: There’s now a large, faint outline of a wolf, the school’s mascot, half-stenciled on the wall inside the main entrance.

Dineen West, the high school’s architect, pulled up a photo of the final design on her phone to show the mountains that will run behind the wolf’s head.

“This is very exciting for us,” West said late Friday afternoon, during a tour of the progress at the Blountville school, which is roughly 300,000 square feet. “We’ve been waiting for it for a long time.”

In the school’s second-floor science wing, which West said should be wrapped up in another week, the labs were filled with new counters, sinks and cabinets as well as natural light. The fine arts wing, open to the sky a few months ago, boasted not just a roof but chorus and band rooms. The Wolves stadium looked more stadium-like thanks to the new bleachers and athletic field lights around it.

And the massive main gym had basketball hoops on its second as well as first floor, “WRH” spelled out across the auditorium seats, even a curtain that can be dropped down to cut the finished basketball court into two practice areas.