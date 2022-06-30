New study could reduce cost of Coalfields Expressway

LEBANON, Va. – A new study of the likely next phase of the proposed Coalfields Expressway could help lower the project’s cost.

Marty Halloway, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol district engineer of mega projects, outlined that agency’s plans Thursday during a meeting of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority board. The study will revisit a 16.5-mile segment proposed from Grundy to the West Virginia state line. Funds for the study come from a $1.99 million federal appropriation.

The current estimate for that section of the proposed route is between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion, according to VDOT. The total cost of the entire proposed roadway from U.S. 23 in Wise County, eastward across Dickenson and Buchanan counties to the West Virginia state line, is about $4 billion.

“Construction is not getting cheaper. It’s obvious in everything that we’re doing,” Halloway said. “What we have to recommend to the Federal Highway Administration is we are giving the most feasible, economically sound alternative to construct with the least amount of impacts.”

Work on the study is expected to begin soon and be completed in one year, he said. It must include a broad range of items, from possible environmental impacts including streams and wetlands, likely mitigation costs, cultural resources, any hazardous materials, endangered species, recreational, noise and air quality impacts, Halloway said.

Those environmental findings will be valid for about five years, Halloway said, adding that is a window of opportunity to seek needed funding.

The study is also expected to include three or four different route options to connect with the West Virginia segment of the roadway northeast of the town of Slate and just west of Paynesville, West Virginia.

Current plans for that segment include a substantial bridge project spanning the Levisa River, but Halloway said they are looking for ways to exclude the bridge.

“Eliminating the bridge across the Norfolk-Southern Railroad and the Levisa River would be about a $40 million cost savings in today’s dollars,” Halloway said.

VDOT is currently on schedule on segments of the roadway just west of Grundy, Halloway said.

Work continues on the expressway with the segment from the Kentucky state line to state Route 744 at Southern Gap expected to be completed in early fall of 2023. The section from Southern Gap to Route 604 at Poplar Creek is expected to be done in early 2025 and the remainder, from Poplar Creek into Grundy, is expected to be done by late 2027.

Simultaneously, West Virginia officials have set a goal to have all its 62-mile portion of the Coalfields Expressway completed within 10 years, or 2032.

The current two-lane roadway in Buchanan County between Grundy and the state line handles 6,000 to 9,000 vehicles daily. Once the West Virginia portion is done – connecting eastward to Interstate 77 – traffic flow is expected to increase to 15,000 per day, Halloway said.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said it will likely take multiple states working together to secure funding to complete the entire project.

“We need the help of Gov. Justice [W.Va.], the senators in West Virginia and our Congressional delegation to help us push that. The same is true of Kentucky, but to a lesser extent, because West Virginia has already put so much money into their part – investing in this heavily,” Griffith said.

“On the Infrastructure bill, the two [W.Va.] senators got Gov. Justice to come out and say, ‘We’re going to put a big chunk of the money we’re getting for roads into the Coalfields Expressway’,” Griffith said. “Because of that there is a political synergy that is starting to build in central Appalachia to get this project done. What we have to do is encourage the rest of our team.”

Griffith said he remains “committed” to the project which, he said, gives the region “a fighting chance” to attract major employers and turn its economy around.

The authority is presently awaiting final word on a $7 million request for federal money for a paving additional lanes portion of project at the intersection of U.S. 121 and U.S. 460 and in the Hawks Nest section.

Earlier this week, the House Appropriations Transportation Subcommittee released its bill for fiscal 2023 but only included $3.5 million.

“The House only appropriated $3.5 million but I hope the Senators [Kaine and Warner] can get the $7 million on the Senate side. They have been great to work with and I know they know the need,” Griffith said.

Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher views either amount as progress.

“Momentum for the Coalfields Expressway continues to build and is headed in the right direction,” Belcher said, adding, “The Coalfields Expressway is the only solution to the economic plight of many areas of the coalfields.”

