New state park opens on Clinch River
- BY JOE TENNIS BRISTOL HERALD COURIER ST. PAUL, Va. - Clinch River State Park officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, attended by 100 people near St. Paul, Virginia. “Clinch River State Park is perhaps the perfect model for a state park in our Commonwealth,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. “It will help protect and provide access to one of Virginia’s most beautiful and ecologically diverse places.” The park has been 15 years in the making, said Park Manager Scott Bowen. It’s Virginia’s 41st state oark and “the first blueway park,” Bowen said. “It’s the first of its kind that we have in Virginia – a park based around a river instead of around land,” Northam said. “It’s made up of larger anchor properties connected by multiple, smaller access points along the river.”
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Passersby have no doubt witnessed the colorful external transformation occurring at 703 State St., and, in a couple of months, they can see — and hear — what’s going on inside the Cameo Theater, owner Brent Buchanan said Friday.
An Abingdon man faces charges in Washington County after deputies found a woman bound with duct tape on Friday.
A Johnson City, Tennessee, woman who authorities say admitted to fatally shooting a woman on Memorial Day in Sullivan County has been released on bail.
A Bristol, Virginia man is among seven people arrested in a human trafficking sting in Erwin, authorities said Friday.
-
- 9 min to read
A new report by the Virginia Department of Education reveals 1,040 of the state’s 2,005 school buildings are 50 or more years old. That includes 55% of all Virginia elementary schools, 45% of middle schools and 46% of all high schools.
Burwil Construction has won a contract for design and engineering of the reconstruction and expansion of the historic Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. Burwil’s contract is worth $1.14 million, said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball.
A crowed gathered as the 171-year-old Hiram Dooley House journeyed about 300 feet to a new location in Abingdon on Wednesday.
DAMASCUS, Va. — It was a humid day in Damascus as a spring thunderstorm had cleared, spotlighting the distant mountains outside Jake Caldwell’s home.
-
- 2 min to read
BRISTOL, Va. — A suspected hostage situation targeting two truck drivers from Florida ended Wednesday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot in Bristol, Virginia.
The Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill has operated quietly and efficiently in Glade Spring for more than a year — the first of its kind anywhere in the world. On Thursday, company officials gave state and local leaders a look at their proprietary process.