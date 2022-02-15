New state mask law concerns superintendent

BRISTOL, Va. – The author of the Bristol Virginia school system’s voluntary masking policy is concerned a pending state law takes too much authority from local school boards.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan has advocated transitioning out of mandatory face masks in schools since last fall but worries legislation giving all that power to parents could have unintended consequences in the future.

On Monday the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that would ban local school boards from imposing mask requirements on public school students, as a way to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Glenn Youngkin previously signed an executive order giving parents that authority but the order remains tied up in the court system because it conflicts with a state law which directs local school boards to follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“What concerns me is how this could affect us with other issues that could arise in the future we’re not even thinking about. Taking authority out of the local school board’s control, I think, is a slippery slope,” Perrigan said.

“For parents to truly be able to have input into decisions like this, accountability needs to remain at the local level. Parents have direct access to local decision-makers and the specific impact of those decisions can be more easily addressed locally. Richmond is far removed from local interests and is focused on the macro interests of millions of parents. Local decision-makers have a finger on the local pulse and see parents at ball games, church and the grocery store,” the superintendent said.

Perrigan cited the battles during the summer of 2020 when a majority of school systems opted to only offer classes online while local systems made in-person classes a priority.

“What concerns me is this is an overreach of state authority. I think decisions like this should be made at the local level,” Perrigan said. “I thought restrictions were too strict at the beginning of the pandemic and that should have been left to localities. School boards and superintendents know what’s going on in their community; they know what’s going on in their schools and they can make rational decisions based on that local data.

“Schools in Southwest Virginia have been very successful in navigating in-person instruction during a pandemic. We’ve proven time and time again, over the past two years, if Richmond will give us the flexibility to make decisions that make sense for our community, we’re ready, willing and able to do that.”

After three straight semesters requiring masks in school, the city system switched Jan. 24 -- in response to the governor’s executive order -- and asked that students wear masks at schools while still requiring face coverings for faculty and staff.

That first day about 18% of students division-wide were masked but that number has grown to about 30% as cities and counties across the region reported record COVID case counts throughout January and into February due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“At first we had extremely high case counts compared to our previous experience but that is gradually declining. Our declining cases now are higher than we experienced during the delta variant,” Perrigan said. “We would have liked to have had the opportunity to have kept those masks on a little bit longer then transition out in a way that makes sense for our community.”

The division has dealt with more than 430 student cases and 180 staff cases this school year compared to 84 and 40, respectively, in 2020-21.

The city of Bristol Virginia has reported nearly 1,500 cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 1, according to the Virginia Department of Health. When the voluntary masking rules went into place the city’s seven-day testing positivity average was a record 46.4%.

At the same time, about 50% of city residents are fully vaccinated but those rates are much lower among children. Currently 34.6% of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated, 11.9% of children ages 5-11 while only 3.4% of those 12-17 have received the third shot or booster dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“As we were making the decision and released the decision we got mixed feedback. It appears there are three different camps – a camp that thinks we need to continue in masks for a while longer, a camp that believes we should remove masks altogether and another that would like to see us transition smoothly out of masks,” Perrigan said. “We’ve not had a whole lot of negative or positive feedback.”

Bristol has been trying to transition out of masks since late October.

“We believe that students will learn better and teachers will teach better once we get to our new normal,” Perrigan said. “Part of that is getting masks off so students can see facial expressions, students can see teachers enunciate words - especially younger students learning how to read. Students can hear teachers better because voices aren’t muffled. We’re strong advocates for getting back to normal.”

