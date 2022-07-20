 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

New South Fork hearing date set

A new hearing date has been set for the South Fork Utility District (SFUD) Board of Commissioners. 

The hearing to determine whether the three remaining SFUD commissioners will be removed from their positions on the board of the Bristol, Tennessee water district was originally slated for July but was postponed due to a medical issue of a state staff member. 

The new hearing date has been scheduled for Sept. 15 in Nashville in front of an administrative law judge who will sit alongside the state’s Utility Management Review Board (UMRB).

In April, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury published a report detailing potential conflict of interest violations among the SFUD leadership, which prompted the hearing. 

Two SFUD commissioners resigned in the aftermath of the report. The investigation found District Manager Garry Smith or businesses in which he had ownership interest were allegedly paid more than $1.6 million in “questionable payments” by the utility district and its previous entities from May 2018 to June 2021. The investigation also found deficiencies in South Fork’s operations related to “internal control and compliance.” 

A potential merger with a neighboring utility district remains on the table as SFUD completes a feasibility study into potential mergers at the demand of the UMRB. The district serves water to roughly 3,400 customers in Sullivan County. 

