New Sept. trial date set for Sullivan Baby Doe case

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A major lawsuit seeking to hold drug manufacturers accountable for the opioid epidemic in Northeast Tennessee is now scheduled for a September trial, according to a recent court order.

The “Sullivan Baby Doe” case was originally set to go before a jury in Bristol, Tennessee on Aug. 17, but the start date was pushed to Sept. 21 due to a medical condition affecting a court employee. The August date was the result of a separate, prior postponement from a May trial date after the coronavirus pandemic led to a temporary suspension of jury trials.

A group of Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general (DAGs) is bringing the lawsuit, which contends that manufacturers flooded the region with drugs that the companies knew would be diverted for illegal use.

The suit is named for a baby born in Sullivan County with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which affects newborns exposed to drugs in a mother’s womb before birth.

DAGs from nine counties in the region, including Barry Staubus in Sullivan County, brought the suit in 2017 under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act (DDLA), a law that allows for the recovery of damages caused by illegal drug use.

If the DAGs win a judgment, they hope to put financial resources awarded toward treatment and recovery programs.

There were some questions about whether the local trial would be able to move forward because the Tennessee Supreme Court has agreed to review key issues in a separate but similar case.

That case — Effler v. Purdue Pharma LP — originated in Campbell County and was the subject of a Knoxville appeals court decision last year.