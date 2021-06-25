 Skip to main content
New project to focus on children with trauma in local schools
ABINGDON, Va. — United Way of Southwest Virginia announced a new educational initiative on Thursday designed to help children suffering from trauma.

The pilot program, called the Trauma-Informed Schools Initiative, will work with five local school systems in Bristol, Norton, Washington County, Smyth County and Dickenson County.

Funding from the United Way is more than $500,000 over the course of two years, said Travis Staton, president of United Way of Southwest Virginia.

The Trauma-Informed Schools Initiative defines “trauma” as childhood suffering from hunger, poverty, dysfunctional families, abuse, health problems and adverse childhood events.

More children this year have suffered from severe disruptions to their education, according to officials involved with the project. Smyth County Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Carter said many students have fallen behind academically due to long months of virtual learning and that the Trauma-Informed Schools Initiative will be vital “to help make children stronger.”

Danielle Dye, the initiative’s resilience manager, echoed his concern. “We know, with COVID, our children have suffered some gaps in their education,” Dye said.

The hope is that the new program will begin to address some of those gaps by taking a holistic approach to learning. Dye said educators need to address “the whole child” — their social, emotional and physical well-being.

“We also want to support our teachers and staff,” said Dye.

That support will come in the form of training workshops for teachers and counselors, according to United Way’s Staton. The project will also include data analysis, climate assessment inside schools and family engagement opportunities to track progress.

“Instead of asking children who are acting out, ‘what’s wrong with you,’ it would be, ‘what happened to you?’” Staton explained.

The education initiative will begin this fall, Dye said.

“We want to recognize this is a process. … It’s not a marathon,” she said. “We know some schools are farther along than others. We have to meet schools where they’re at.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

