New program to give out free masks, other supplies in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia will distribute free public health resources through a program with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The city has been allocated 3,000 masks and 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer through the Health Equity Pilot Program, according to a news release.

The Bristol Virginia Fire Department will work with the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority and representatives from local faith-based organizations to handle distribution. These supplies will also be available for pickup outside all three city fire stations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting today. Fire stations are located at 211 Lee St., 1603 Euclid Ave. and 105 Suncrest Drive.

“VDEM is proud to partner with the city of Bristol to equitably distribute lifesaving resources to communities historically disproportionately impacted by disasters, including under-resourced communities and communities of color,” said Curtis Brown, VDEM state coordinator. “Equity centered programs, like the Health Equity Pilot Program, are important during this critical time in our COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.”