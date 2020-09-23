New Peoples Bank names first vice president, market manager

Kristan Spear, president and CEO for United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, has been selected as the first vice president and Tri-Cities market manager for New Peoples Bank, a news release from New Peoples Bank states.

As first vice president and Tri-Cities market manager for New Peoples Bank, Spear will serve existing and new customers in the Tri-Cities area. New Peoples Bank has 20 office locations in southwestern Virginia, southern West Virginia and northeastern Tennessee. It primarily offers banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, medium-size businesses and professionals.

Prior to joining New Peoples Bank, Spear was instrumental in the recent merger that created United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, which now serves Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties. She also implemented a new virtual volunteer reading program called Vello at United Way.

Prior to joining United Way, she had 14 years of banking experience in a variety of roles throughout the Tri-Cities, most recently as the vice president and market executive for First Citizens Bank.

Kristan has a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University and a master’s from King College. She is also a graduate of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership 2015 program.