New Peoples Bank announces new VP, market manager for Bristol area

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Marjorie Tester is the new first vice president and market manager for New Peoples Bank in Bristol, the company said.

Tester has over 34 years of banking experience, most recently with First Horizon Bank in Bristol, Tennessee. She has also held numerous roles throughout her financial career, including customer service representative, branch manager, lender, private banker and investment advisor.

Tester currently holds a series 6 Investment License for both Virginia and Tennessee, the company said. She is also past president of Tennessee Bankers Association’s Johnson City Chapter.

“Marjorie’s experience and tenure in Bristol is a great asset and will play a very important role to our committed investment and growth strategy in the Bristol market,” said Freddy Sullivan, senior vice president and southern market president for New Peoples Bank.