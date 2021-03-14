 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Peoples Bank announces new VP, market manager for Bristol area
0 comments

New Peoples Bank announces new VP, market manager for Bristol area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MarjorieTester.jpg

Marjorie Tester

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Marjorie Tester is the new first vice president and market manager for New Peoples Bank in Bristol, the company said.

Tester has over 34 years of banking experience, most recently with First Horizon Bank in Bristol, Tennessee. She has also held numerous roles throughout her financial career, including customer service representative, branch manager, lender, private banker and investment advisor.

Tester currently holds a series 6 Investment License for both Virginia and Tennessee, the company said. She is also past president of Tennessee Bankers Association’s Johnson City Chapter.

“Marjorie’s experience and tenure in Bristol is a great asset and will play a very important role to our committed investment and growth strategy in the Bristol market,” said Freddy Sullivan, senior vice president and southern market president for New Peoples Bank.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts