New ownership means higher rent at Abingdon apartment complex

Residents of an Abingdon, Virginia apartment complex are feeling the stress of rent increases.

Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment firm The ValCap Group, LLC recently purchased Promise Landing Apartments, and according to anecdotes from several concerned residents of Promise Landing, their new landlord is implementing rent increases most current tenants can’t afford.

“This weekend, it was just U-Haul city,” said Melanie McAmis, a Promise Landing tenant. “Everybody’s leaving because they can’t afford to live there.”

According to McAmis, some rents at the complex are nearly doubling following the acquisition, when factoring into the rate increases additional fees, like a $200 monthly fee for month-to-month leases. There’s also no clear timetable for when rates will increase for all current tenants, according to multiple residents who said the 64-unit complex is increasing rates 10 units at a time.

Based on rental rates listed on Apartments.com, a one bedroom apartment at Promise Landing is going for $900 a month, two bedrooms for $1,050 to $1,150 and three bedrooms for $1,350.

Katie Rose, a Promise Landing tenant of 15 years, said she was forced to find a new home because her rent was going to cost nearly an entire paycheck, and when considering added fees, a new month-to-month lease would have doubled her previous rent, she said.

“Everybody is just unsure of what’s going to happen,” Rose said. “Some people are kind of worried, because nobody knows exactly when the rent is going to increase for specific apartments.”

Richard A. Fishman, founder and president of The ValCap Group, said he sympathizes with the residents who can’t afford the new rents, but that his firm is “basically doing what any landlord usually does.”

“We rent at the market rent,” Fishman said. “It’s not heartless. Whatever rents we charge are really what the area supports, and we’re not singling out any tenant to leave or not leave. Virtually all the tenants that live there have been paying very low rents for a very long time and they know it.”

Fishman, whose company has more than 1,000 apartments in the Kingsport area, said the purchase of Promise Landing was the firm’s first in Virginia.