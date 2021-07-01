New museum honors legendary Kingsport fiddler Ralph Blizard

“Listening to him play, it was sweet,” said White. “Even though he was meticulous, very intellectual about the nitty-gritty stuff about the fiddle, he didn’t sound mechanical when he played. He played with heart.”

On Tuesday, a cassette tape recording of Blizard’s Southern Ramblers from 1937, played inside the museum. A few feet away, a pair of fiddles owned by the innovative fiddler rested inside a glass-enclosed case.

“He absolutely loved playing his music,” said White, a resident of Blountville.

When rock ’n’ roll and family life arose during the 1950s, Blizard put aside his fiddle for 25 years. An employee of Eastman in Kingsport, he retired and then returned to music during the early 1980s. By 1982, he reformed his band as the New Southern Ramblers.

Bristol’s Tom Swadley, co-founder of traditional Irish band Sigean, knew and played music with Blizard.

“He was a treasure,” said Swadley. “He was known around the world, especially in Scotland and England, better than he was known around here. He was a gem.”

Blizard and the New Southern Ramblers recorded often, including an album in 1995 for Rounder Records, “Southern Ramble.”