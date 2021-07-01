New museum honors legendary Kingsport fiddler Ralph Blizard

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — May history never forget the life and music of Ralph Blizard.
That’s the point behind the new Ralph Blizard Museum. Located in the 18th-century Anderson Townhouse in Blountville, across the road from the historic Old Deery Inn, the museum will hold a soft opening during the Blountville Ruritan Independence Day Parade on Saturday.
Blizard, a member of the American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, was the 2002 recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship. A practitioner of the fiddle, Blizard was known for his Appalachian Mountain Longbow technique, which recalled that of Fiddlin’ Arthur Smith, one of the most influential early 20th-century fiddlers.
“The impact that Ralph had, I don’t know if you can put words on it,” Bush added while seated inside the museum. “He touched so many people. He’s significant.”
Blizard was born in Kingsport in 1918. By age 7, he played guitar and mandolin. Gradually, he gravitated to fiddle. In about 1932, Blizard formed and led a band, The Southern Ramblers. They played for audiences live and on the radio throughout the region into the 1950s on such radio stations as Bristol’s WOPI.
Tim White, co-founder of what led to the Birthplace of Country Music and host of Song of the Mountains, knew Blizard during the final 20 years of his life.
“Listening to him play, it was sweet,” said White. “Even though he was meticulous, very intellectual about the nitty-gritty stuff about the fiddle, he didn’t sound mechanical when he played. He played with heart.”
On Tuesday, a cassette tape recording of Blizard’s Southern Ramblers from 1937, played inside the museum. A few feet away, a pair of fiddles owned by the innovative fiddler rested inside a glass-enclosed case.
“He absolutely loved playing his music,” said White, a resident of Blountville.
When rock ’n’ roll and family life arose during the 1950s, Blizard put aside his fiddle for 25 years. An employee of Eastman in Kingsport, he retired and then returned to music during the early 1980s. By 1982, he reformed his band as the New Southern Ramblers.
Bristol’s Tom Swadley, co-founder of traditional Irish band Sigean, knew and played music with Blizard.
“He was a treasure,” said Swadley. “He was known around the world, especially in Scotland and England, better than he was known around here. He was a gem.”
Blizard and the New Southern Ramblers recorded often, including an album in 1995 for Rounder Records, “Southern Ramble.”
“We have 325 tapes of Ralph and Ralph’s band that Ralph made of practice sessions, from shows and festivals they played,” Bush said. “I would love to digitize them. Some of them were made by Ralph from 1937, ’38.”
In addition to recording several albums with his band, Blizard returned in earnest to learning about fiddles. Numerous sketches with meticulous notes and details Blizard wrote by hand occupy significant portions of the museum’s collection.
“Ralph probably knew more about the fiddle than anyone I’ve ever met,” White said. “I would call him the Leonardo da Vinci of the fiddle.”
Tucked within a closet-sized room in the cozy museum resides a template for the back of a fiddle. In ballpoint ink, Blizard wrote “1721 STRAD,” shorthand for Stradivarius. The 1721 Lady Blunt Stradivarius, made by Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari, is one of the world’s most prized and valued violins ever made.
“He was designing a fiddle based on a Stradivarius,” Bush said. “He left boxes of all sorts of plans based on the Stradivarius.”
Blizard’s multilayered legacy unfurls inside the museum. See documentation from when Blizard performed during the Smithsonian Festival of American Folklife in Washington, D.C., in 1986. Observe fiddles and hear his music.
Learn that Blizard, a renaissance man of Appalachian music and culture, co-founded the Traditional Appalachian Music Heritage Association (TAMHA). He also served on the Tennessee Arts Commission for five years. But for Blizard, it was all about the music.
“He could hear a song one time and play it note for note,” Swadley said. “It blew my mind.”
A year before his death, Blizard was the recipient of the Folklife Heritage Award, presented by the Tennessee’s Governor’s Awards of the Arts.
Blizard died in 2004 at the age of 85. Indicative of his extensive impact and import, his obituary ran nationwide, including in The New York Times.
“He always wanted to give back. He was a teacher,” White said. “We’re talking about him today, aren’t we? He wanted to pass it on.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.