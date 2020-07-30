New movie theater coming to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va.— Legacy Theaters will soon open at the former Tinseltown complex in Bristol.
Tinseltown left the city earlier this year. It's not yet known when Legacy, which also has a location in Staunton, Virginia, will open.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Robert Sorrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today