New mile-long section of Mendota Trail to be officially opened July 16

Beyond the trestle, this event also marks opening an additional section of trail that spans nearly a mile, Lapis said.

“The trestle has been completed, but the trail beyond that still needs some further work,” Mueller said.

The new section will go through the “Summit Cut,” which Mueller describes as a “tunnel with the roof cut out.”

In this section, sheer rock walls stand on both sides of the trail; this was constructed for railroad cars to pass.

Such cuts are not unusual on Virginia’s rail trails. More can be seen on the Salt Trail between Glade Spring and Saltville. The Virginia Creeper Trail, also, has similar sections along its 34 miles between Abingdon and Whitetop Station.

Still, Lapis touts the beauty of this section of the Mendota Trail.

“It’s very shady with an archway of trees,” he said. “It stays cave-like temperatures. It’s cooler.”

Getting this section dug out required much work, Lapis added.

“It was so full of junk that it took many days of digging and dozing,” Lapis said. “It took a solid month to get it mossy instead of junky.”