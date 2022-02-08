New Leadership program at E&H receives $50,000 gift

EMORY, Va. – Students in the region now have a new opportunity to develop key leadership skills in the area of diversity, equity, inclusion, civic engagement and social justice at Emory & Henry College due to a gift of $50,000 from the Holston Foundation.
The new initiative, “Leadership Emory & Henry,” invites senior high school students, current E&H students, faculty and staff/administration from historically underrepresented backgrounds, including first generation college students, to enhance their key leadership skills.
For more information, contact sbowers@ehc.edu or visiting www.ehc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion.