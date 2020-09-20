 Skip to main content
New Five Guys location opening at The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Five Guys officially opened a new location at The Pinnacle this weekend in Bristol.

The restaurant, which recently closed its location at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia, had a soft launch at the new Bristol, Tennessee location Saturday, with an official grand opening scheduled for Sept. 26.

The first 50 customers in line when the doors open at 11 a.m. for the grand opening on Sept. 26 will be eligible for giveaways, the company said in a news release.

Operated by Life’s Food, the new Bristol location is one of three in the Tri-Cities region. Life’s Food LLC operates 20 locations that span from Tri-Cities to the North Carolina coast.

