New elementary school is one vote away

BRISTOL, Va. – After years of work, design and evolution, the funding plan for the city’s proposed new elementary school reached the finish line – needing just one more vote before construction could proceed.

On Tuesday the City Council voted 4-1 to approve a plan for the city’s Industrial Development Authority to issue $27.4 million in lease revenue bonds. That method would provide funding for a $25 million school project – the city’s first in nearly 50 years – without affecting the city’s limit on general obligation indebtedness.

The IDA is expected to consider the matter during a called meeting at noon Wednesday.

“Two down, one to go,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said after the council meeting. “We are keeping our fingers crossed that things go well tomorrow with the IDA. This really makes sense for our city. There is no doubt we need a new elementary school and, if we’re going to do it, we need to do it in the most financially responsible way possible. This is certainly that. We’re looking forward to getting support from the IDA and breaking ground in June.”

A split IDA board voted 4-2 in January to serve as the funding agent for the project. The city School Board voted last week to approve this plan which involves the city will lease certain school buildings to the IDA, who will in turn lease them back to the school division.

The bond payments are to be made by an appropriation from the city – with funds generated by the savings from closing three older elementary schools and consolidating those students onto the Van Pelt Elementary campus, where the new building would be constructed.

Mayor Anthony Farnum, who voted against a previous iteration of the plan when he first joined the council in 2018, voted for it Tuesday.

“I’ve had more opportunities to learn about different locations, different sites, to tour our current buildings and realize we really do have a need in my opinion and the majority of council and School Board’s opinion, to move forward with the new elementary school,” Farnum said. “Every elementary-age student in Bristol will have the opportunity to go to a nice, new 21st Century state-of-the-art building. We’ve not built a new elementary school in about 50 years. It’s time we move forward.”

If approved by the IDA, the school is expected to open in August of 2024.

Councilman Bill Hartley noted this has been a topic in the city the entire time his son has been enrolled in city schools.

“A generation has cycled through the school system, let alone the people who have cycled through the elementary schools. We all know this needs to be done…I can’t think how many times we’ve talked about it over the last six years; had meetings, joint meetings with the School Board, meetings with the community; the School Board has held information sessions…We took a bus tour and toured all the sites of 10 acres or more in the city.”

Councilman Kevin Wingard, who cast the lone dissenting vote, urged the council to wait until the Virginia state budget is finalized because there are options out there for some state funding for schools.

“I don’t think the time is right,” Wingard said. “It looks very favorable right now that there will be a lot of money set aside for renovation of schools and construction of schools throughout the state of Virginia. I think we need to slow down on this and see exactly what the legislators are going to do.”

Hartley acknowledged that but said there was talk of state support five years ago during one of the previous council’s votes on the school project and that any potential state aid could be sought later when the high school needed improvements.

Hartley said waiting again would drive the cost higher because interest rates are rising along with construction costs.

“We’ve got a good plan, we’re being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money and we’re moving forward to do something that will benefit our community for decades to come,” Hartley said.

Perrigan said the costs have already risen since this wasn’t finalized in January.

“Just since we last spoke with the IDA, the estimated annual payment went up about $70,000 because interest rates have went up that much,” Perrigan said. “If there is another delay we do have a backup finance plan but it will cost more and, if we delay to do that, the GNP could go up, the finance rates could go up. To not support this would just cost the taxpayers more money.”

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said the city has landed on the “most responsible way” to fund the project.

“We are fortunate we have this option. I hope the IDA sees that as well; that this is the most responsible way to use taxpayer money and an important project,” Osborne said.

In other matters, the council voted unanimously to leave the city’s real estate tax rate unchanged at $1.12 per $100 of assessed value to help fund the proposed fiscal 2022-23 budget.

