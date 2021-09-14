New EarthLink center to bring 285 jobs to Norton

NORTON - Internet service provider EarthLink plans to invest $5.4 million to construct a new customer support center in Norton.

The company plans to hire 285 people to staff a planned 30,000-square-foot facility at the 200-acre Project Intersection development at the northeast junction of U.S. 23 and U.S. Highway 58. Virginia successfully competed with other states to win the project, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

“EarthLink’s new support center in Norton will play a major role in bringing the company’s customer service operations to the United States, creating economic opportunity and new jobs for Virginians,” Northam said in a written statement. “The rural regions of the Commonwealth successfully compete for and attract projects due to their infrastructure, business-friendly operating costs, and dedicated and highly-skilled workforce. We look forward to supporting EarthLink’s growth and achievements in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Norton, LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, InvestSWVA, the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Northam approved an incentive grant of $686,500, which will be provided by the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.