New early voting location approved by Washington County supervisors

ABINGDON, Va. — Voters can find a new early voter polling place prior to the upcoming presidential election in Washington County, Virginia.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved establishing a voter satellite office at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center just of I-81’s Exit 14. It is slated to be open Oct. 19-31, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., prior to the election on Nov. 3.
“We anticipate, with the final two weeks, we can see a large uptick in early voting,” said Derek Lyall, the county’s director of elections.
Early voting will actually begin on Sept. 18 at Lyall’s office in Abingdon.
Presidential election years “are when voting interest is at its highest,” Lyall added.
Yet hearing many concerns from voters about COVID-19, Lyall said many options have been put in place so that voters don’t have to vote in person on Election Day.
Voters can request an absentee mail ballot to vote from home. “We’ve been getting a lot of requests for that,” Lyall said.
Adding the satellite location for early voting at the higher education center is an experiment for county officials.
“We’re going to see how things go this fall, how popular it is, with this being something new,” Lyall said. “Administratively, we didn’t want to go too far out on the edge of the cliff by having too many locations.”
Still, Lyall said, all 19 polling places in Washington County are set to be open on Election Day, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In other business on Tuesday, the supervisors discussed the impending sale of the County Treasurer building on Abingdon’s Main Street.
So far, since a for-sale sign was placed on the building on Aug. 6, three inquiries have been made about the building, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
All have been asked to submit written bids for the property, Berry said.
“Basically, we’re in a for-sale-by-owner situation,” Berry added.
At the Tuesday meeting, the board considered putting a deadline on how long bids can be accepted but made no official action.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!