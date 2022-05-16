New day, new record as area gas prices continue to climb

BRISTOL, Va. – A new week brought another new record for fuel prices across the region, both states and the nation as every state but three now reports unleaded gasoline priced above $4 per gallon.

The national average was trending at $4.48 on Monday – up 40 cents from a month ago -- Virginia’s statewide average was $4.31 and Tennessee remained lower, at $4.20 for regular unleaded. Locally, prices around the region typically fell between the two state averages, according to AAA.

Three states—Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma—are still holdouts for crossing the $4 per gallon mark. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel, according to a statement from AAA.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Virginia's average of $4.31 on Monday broke the old record of $4.30 set Sunday. Monday’s average is up nine cents in the past week, up 38 cents in the past month and $1.37 more expensive than this day a year ago, according to AAA.

Providers are now switching to the more expensive summer blend gasoline, which typically adds seven to 10 cents per gallon. This switchover should be completed nationwide by early June. This summer blend switch is an annual event. It is unrelated to the Biden Administration’s recent announcement to allow the higher ethanol E15 gas blend to remain on sale throughout the summer.

The average price in Bristol and Kingsport was $4.23 on Monday with Johnson City slightly higher at $4.25 – all new single-day records, AAA reported.

In the greater Bristol area, the price range remained tight, extending from a low of $4.14 to a high of $4.45, according to GasBuddy.com. The overwhelming majority of locations reported prices between $4.19 and $4.39.

The average price for diesel in the Twin City was $5.39 on Monday, up 11 cents from last week. The Tennessee state average was $5.34 while the average in Virginia was higher at $5.59.

GasBuddy.com reported the Bristol area’s range for diesel prices was from $5.19 to $5.69.

Southwest Virginia prices ranged around $4.30 for unleaded gasoline, up three cents from Sunday and 18 cents per gallon higher than last Monday. Diesel was selling for a new record $5.46, on average.

Wythe County continued reporting some of this region’s lowest unleaded gas prices but highest prices for diesel fuel. The county average for unleaded regular was $4.18 per gallon, according to AAA. However diesel there ranged from $5.49 per gallon up to $5.85 per gallon on Monday.

Ten states saw average prices increase from 19 cents to 29 cents during the past week, led by Florida, New York, Illinois, Kentucky and New Hampshire, AAA reported.

The average price for unleaded is over $5 per gallon in four states California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington, with Oregon at $4.99.

Gasoline stock and demand decreased last week but crude oil prices remain volatile, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices stay above $105 per barrel, according to AAA.

