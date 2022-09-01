New day center works to connect homeless with resources

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol’s new day center is up and running and helping to provide resources for the city’s homeless population.

Staffed and operated by Family Promise of Bristol, A Place to Be – as it’s called – is a place where the city’s unhoused can go to refresh, recharge and seek help. Since it opened at the Salvation Army in July, the number of people seeking help at the newly formed day center has exceeded expectations, according to Sam Ferguson, the case manager and director of A Place to Be.

“We started out with probably 30 on the very first day,” Ferguson said. “Ever since then, numbers are growing on a regular basis.”

In its first six weeks of operation, A Place to Be served more than 130 different people, including four families, with an average of 29 people stopping in per day. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, A Place to Be works in cohesion with the Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center in aiding the city’s unhoused population.

Located at Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church, the Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center opens its doors as a day shelter on Mondays and Fridays, offering similar services like food, laundry, showers and clothing. Although the two centers are frequented by many of the same faces, A Place to Be is centered more towards providing case management, Ferguson said.

“It’s really been surprising [to see] the large scope of things that we’ve ended up working at,” Ferguson said. “We’ve helped people get insurance. We’ve done everything all the way to trying to help people get their stimulus checks that they still haven’t received … just a wide area of things we’ve done to serve people here.”

A Place to Be’s two case managers connect people to resources for things like housing, employment, food and health care. The facility also offers access to showers, laundry services and computers. The number-one service being sought through case management is housing assistance, followed by assistance obtaining benefits, health care assistance and help obtaining basic documents like IDs and birth certificates.

Already, there have been success stories.

“I know a lot of the population think that we are dealing with people that don’t want to work or are looking for a handout, and that is not the case,” Ferguson said.

Given new laws on both sides of State Street that make it illegal to camp and sleep on public streets, Ferguson says the opening of the day center in Bristol has been huge in simply giving people a place to go, in addition to providing the staff to help point them in the right direction.

“I know there is kind of this stigma that there are people that want that lifestyle, that choose it,” Ferguson said. “My personal belief is that nobody really chooses that. I do think there are people that have given up hope, [but] everybody wants a home.”