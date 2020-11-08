New craft, décor shop opens on State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. — For nearly her entire life Amy Proffitt has had a passion for crafting and with her new business, Burlap Nest Creations wants to share that passion with her community.
“I grew up here, I love Bristol,” Proffitt said.
Proffitt’s new business, located on downtown State Street opened on Sept. 28 and specializes in the sale of repurposed furniture, home décor, gifts, specialty paint as well as do-it-yourself wood painting workshop classes.
Joyce Hunt, Proffitt’s mother, decorated the store for Christmas, she said even as a 3-year-old girl Proffitt was an avid crafter. But Proffitt said she developed a real love of crafting as an adult during the eight years she spent as a teacher in Bristol Tennessee City Schools. She left her job as a teacher after she had her children, but continued to do it as a hobby. A few years ago she started a small scale operation where she refurbished, repurposed and repainted old furniture and then sold those pieces to clients who found out about her through word of mouth.
Proffitt said opening a business was a longtime coming and eventually everything fell into place. She still sells repurposed furniture at her new business, along with craft supplies. The workshops and classes they offer are suited for anyone whether they are longtime crafters or beginners looking to get into crafting. One such class is introduction to using Dixie Bell paint, a mineral chalk paint that is well suited for painting on wood, metal, glass, ceramic or fabric, that the store sells. But there are plenty of other wood painting classes of workshops.
And they take reservations for workshops and painting parties. Proffitt said they have a bachelorette scheduled in the near future and are happy to hold reserved crafting workshops for girl’s nights or other occasions.
Proffitt added that each month her store will have a different featured project for patrons to do. In October people could come in and paint pumpkins, which Proffitt said drew a lot of community interest to the recently opened business. For November they are doing a Kindness Rock Garden near the Country Music Mural at the Downtown Center. Customers can pay $10 to paint a positive, kind or inspiring message on a rock that will be placed at the garden. Anyone can take or leave a rock.
Proffitt, a Bristol native, said these projects aren’t just to bring the community to her business but also to offer something back to the community she grew up in. With the Kindness Rock Garden rather than pay the fee to paint a rock, patrons can instead bring any two canned food items that will be donated to charity.
“The whole thing is to spread a little kindness and joy,” Proffit said.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!