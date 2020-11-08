New craft, décor shop opens on State Street

Proffitt said opening a business was a longtime coming and eventually everything fell into place. She still sells repurposed furniture at her new business, along with craft supplies. The workshops and classes they offer are suited for anyone whether they are longtime crafters or beginners looking to get into crafting. One such class is introduction to using Dixie Bell paint, a mineral chalk paint that is well suited for painting on wood, metal, glass, ceramic or fabric, that the store sells. But there are plenty of other wood painting classes of workshops.

And they take reservations for workshops and painting parties. Proffitt said they have a bachelorette scheduled in the near future and are happy to hold reserved crafting workshops for girl’s nights or other occasions.

Proffitt added that each month her store will have a different featured project for patrons to do. In October people could come in and paint pumpkins, which Proffitt said drew a lot of community interest to the recently opened business. For November they are doing a Kindness Rock Garden near the Country Music Mural at the Downtown Center. Customers can pay $10 to paint a positive, kind or inspiring message on a rock that will be placed at the garden. Anyone can take or leave a rock.