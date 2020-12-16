New COVID-19 testing events added to mass testing by National Guard

New COVID-19 testing events were announced Tuesday for the mass COVID-19 testing being conducted by the Virginia National Guard in Southwest Virginia this week.

The tests will be administered today and Thursday in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties, and Friday and Saturday in the LENOWISCO Health District, which includes Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton, according to a news release.

The events are free, open to the public and do not require an appointment or advance registration. Testing will be at all sites from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only those 16 and older can be tested, the release states.

“COVID-19 percent positivity is ranging from 18% in Lee County and Norton to a high of 25% in Scott County,” said Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the LENOWISCO Health District. “This tells us that we need more testing in our region. We have partnered with the National Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring these resources to our community.”

She added that it is safest to avoid gathering with anyone outside of your household for the upcoming holidays, but if you plan to anyway, you should get tested and then stay home until you gather to protect loved ones.