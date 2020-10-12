New cider taproom opening in Abingdon’s Spring House

Desirable apple varieties include Ashmead’s Kernel, Hewe’s Virginia Crab, Virginia Beauty, Newtown Pippin and Old-fashioned Winesap, which are among more than 900 apple trees recently grafted and growing on the farm.

Since developing their first hard cider, the owners have invested in new equipment, allowing them to produce twice as much hard cider.

“We have three apple presses now instead of just the one we started out with. We have custom-designed a bottling counter-pressure filler to fill the bottles,” said Finney.

According to McMullen, as much as 3,200 gallons of raw cider were produced by the local company last year.

“That came from about 60 bins of apples. A typical bin is 20 bushels of apples. This year, our goal is to get at least 4,000 gallons of cider pressed. Part of my job is to find apples we can use for the process, preferably sourced in the Southwest Virginia area.

“We’ve already had our first large shipment two weeks ago,” he said. “We received 22 bins of apples from Berrier Farms in Cana, Virginia.”

They received another bin of Winesap apples, a classic heirloom apple that has the qualities needed for making hard cider.