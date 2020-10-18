New butcher shop offers old-fashioned experience

And like with many of the old-fashioned butcher shops, Snow, a passionate cook, is glad to offer customers a few tips on how to prepare the meats.

He said it’s the personal service and hands-on approach to food that sets him apart from grocery stores.

In his small shop, cuts of meat are individually inspected for wholesomeness and quality.

“I strive to stock the best-quality meat available. It really makes a difference when your food is handled with care and quality in mind,” he said.

Snow will provide customers with a variety of cuts of chicken, lamb, beef and pork, many of which will be raised by local farmers.

“Some cuts will be choice and prime grades from USDA grain-finished beef,” he said.

In his processing room at the store, Snow will make sausage by hand and cure fresh bacon.

“Eventually, I want to offer house-made deli meats, chicken and potato salads and pimiento cheese, along with a variety of dry goods and specialty items,” he said.

A comeback

According to Snow, the neighborhood butcher shops are making a comeback.