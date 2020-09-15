New Bristol Tennessee Middle School gym may be ready this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Middle School will not be completed until the summer of 2021, but school officials expect the newly renovated school gymnasium will be ready for use in late October or early November of this year.

Construction continues on Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ middle school, which will total 154,000 square feet. Ed Depew, supervisor of facilities and maintenance for the school system, said Monday that the gym’s wooden floor is currently being put down, and once that is complete, the wood will be finished and the floor painted.

“We are really eager to get the floor in the gym done,” Depew said.

Once that’s finished, the final major step of refurbishing the gym will be installing the bleachers.

Simultaneously, work continues on the rest of the building. Depew told the Bristol Herald Courier in June that poor weather and COVID-19 had caused some delays. Despite the many rainy days that have occurred since June, Depew said progress has been made, and the project is still on track for the 2021-22 school year.

“We’re working hard to be ready by the next school year so we can pull the sixth graders out of the elementary schools, put them in the middle schools and free up some space,” he said.