New administrators announced for West Ridge, other county schools

A slew of new administrators will start positions in Sullivan County schools for the 2021-22 school year, according to a Friday statement from Director of Schools David Cox.

Cox announced 13 new hires, including four for positions at the new West Ridge High School, according to the statement.

Cox had already appointed Josh Davis as principal of West Ridge, which will take students from the soon-to-close Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central High Schools. On Friday, he added four more administrators to the new school’s roster: Justin Calhoun will be the dean of academics, while Josh Tate will serve as the dean of students. Jennifer Wilburn and Adam Hughes will be assistant principals.

At Sullivan East High School, Michele Holly will serve as the dean of academics and Rick James as the dean of students, the statement said. Both of those positions are new. Amie Mumpower will be the assistant principal, the statement said.

At the middle school that will open on the campus of the current Sullivan South High School for the 2021-22 school year, Jamie Whitinger will serve as principal, while Jeremy Harris and Bill Dunham will be assistant principals, the statement said. That middle school will take students from Sullivan Gardens’ sixth through eighth grades, Sullivan North Middle and Colonial Heights Middle.