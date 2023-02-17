For Clay Walker, the CEO of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, the Sullivan County Commission's resolution denying support of the Appalachian Highlands Economic Development Partnership, Inc. [The Hub] signaled a vote of continued confidence.

"I think it's a statement that the county takes a great deal of pride in NETWORKS and that we're not willing to just cede responsibility for our economic development efforts to someone else," Walker told the Herald Courier on Friday.

Less than 24 hours before, the County Commission voted 22-1 to reject the overtures of the Hub, also known as NETNHub, which was established last year by private businesses including Ballad Health, Bristol Motor Speedway, Eastman and publicly funded East Tennessee State University.

Hub officials declined a request for comment for this story, referring back to its post-vote statement issued Thursday night, but agreed to a future interview.

NETWORKS is the regional economic development partnership between Sullivan County and its cities of Bluff City, Bristol, Tenn., and Kingsport.

It was formed in 2003 after months of meetings and proposals with funding from all four governments. The county provides 51% of the budget with Kingsport responsible for 31%, Bristol funds 17% and Bluff City contributes 1%.

Walker said NETWORKS has no issue with regional efforts but no plans to merge with the Hub.

"We believe in regional partnerships. We do them all the time," Walker said. "The last thing they [Hub] presented to us was the notion of turning over our entire budget and having our staff all go to work for them, and that's just not in the cards."

That kind of significant change to the NETWORKS bylaws would require approval from all its government partners, because NETWORKS is funded by taxpayer money.

Hours before the Sullivan County Commission's vote, The Hub announced that the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership would be merging with them on Feb. 28. Walker explained that NETWORKS structure is very different from NeTREP.

"They're just structured, so much different than us, and it's basically just their investors going in and joining other investors, and so, I don't know what's gained or lost by that merger," Walker said. "It just almost seems like a rebrand."

Under terms of the merger, the financial assets of NeTREP will be split between the Hub and the Washington County Economic Development Council, which will continue to handle economic development matters specific to the county, according to a written statement.

The Hub will receive $125,000 to be used in implementing its short-term operating plan. In addition, the WCEDC will hold $170,000 to be used in concert with the Hub on regional marketing. The remainder of the roughly $550,000 in the NeTREP accounts will go toward costs associated with disbanding the organization, including an audit, and to the WCEDC for operations.

Also, NeTREP officials Mitch Miller and Michelle Black will go to work for the Hub.

Walker stressed that Thursday's vote doesn't mean NETWORKS isn't willing to participate in regional projects with the Hub, or others, in the future, "I get the point of having some real programs to bring exposure and lead to things we're willing to participate."

Walker looks forward to continuing NETWORKS efforts alongside its regional partners.

“We had a really good last year last year. We're off to a good start this year with one announcement and another one coming up and lots of projects in the pipeline,” Walker said. “We just hustle and remain a good working partner with everyone in Northeast Tennessee and beyond.”