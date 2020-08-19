Neopharma closes Bristol facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Neopharma Tennessee, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has closed its Bristol facility, affecting 43 employees, according to a WARN notice.
The United Arab Emirates-based company informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development about the Aug. 10 closing, which has an “an uncertain timeframe,” the notice states.
Located on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, the company purchased the former Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in 2018.
The Northeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by the Alliance for Business and Training, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!