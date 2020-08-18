You are the owner of this article.
Neopharma closes Bristol facility
Neopharma closes Bristol facility

BRISTOL, Tenn.—Neopharma Tennessee, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has closed its Bristol facility affecting 43 employees, according to a WARN Notice.

The United Arab Emirates-based company informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development regarding the Aug. 10 closure. The closure has “an uncertain timeframe,” the notice states.

Located on Industrial Drive, the company purchased the former Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in 2018.

The Northeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by the Alliance for Business and Training, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.

