Neal asked to resign as BRMC CEO after participating in surgical procedure without license

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The former CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center said he was asked to resign last week after he participated in a surgical procedure, even though he is not a licensed physician.

Greg Neal, who served as CEO of BRMC since 2013 and as president of Ballad Health’s northeast market, was replaced last Thursday without explanation.

On Monday, Neal emailed a statement to the Bristol Herald Courier regarding the circumstances leading to his sudden departure.

Neal statement Former CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center Greg Neal emailed this statement to the Bristol Herald Courier regarding his sudden departure.

“Last Thursday, Ballad Health asked that I step down as the CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center and as president of the northeast market,” the email states. “I agreed with their request and believe it was the right thing to do. After having served for nearly 30 years, I believe I owe the team at Ballad Health, Bristol Regional Medical Center and our community an explanation.

“Recently, at the invitation of a surgeon, I entered an operating room to observe a surgical case and to support our surgical team, as many health system and hospital CEOs do throughout the nation. As the case began, the surgeon asked if I would like to make the initial incision for this surgical procedure. I regret I did so,” Neal wrote.

He didn’t name the surgeon involved and said there was “no harm” to the patient. He went on to apologize to the patient, their family, employees and management of Ballad Health.

On Monday, Ballad officials also declined to name the doctor but said that person also no longer works there. A Ballad team member notified management of the incident.