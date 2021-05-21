NE Tenn., SW Va., vaccination rates trail state, national averages

“The slowdown of appointments at our fixed sites has allowed us to make a few strategy changes. We are transitioning COVID-19 vaccines into the local health department — some of our offices are already doing this, some are starting next month,” Forbes-Hubbard said. “We also began mobile clinics at the beginning of May. Mobile units are going out, across far Southwest Virginia, to offer vaccines at times and locations that are convenient for our residents. We know that many people who have not yet been vaccinated simply have not had the opportunity — they might not have transportation available to travel longer distances to a clinic, they may be busy with work or parenting or home life, or they may have questions about the vaccines that they haven’t been able to get answered yet.”