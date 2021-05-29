NE Tenn., SW Va. region's COVID new case rate continues dropping

The 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia reported less than 100 new cases were diagnosed from May 22-28, compared to over 200 cases each of the previous two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Washington and Tazewell counties reported the most new Southwest Virginia cases over the past week with 22 and 17, respectively, while Russell and Smyth counties reported no new cases during the past seven days. The city of Bristol reported 13 new cases during the past week.

These totals reflect major declines compared to previous weeks and represent just 10% of the nearly 900 new cases diagnosed during the first four weeks of May. Southwest Virginia reported 1,681 new cases during April.

Five Southwest localities reported 100 or more new cases for the month of May. Washington County had 151, compared to 336 in April; Smyth County diagnosed 110 new cases in May compared to 223 in April and the city of Bristol had 100 new cases in May compared to 177 in April. Wise County had 122 May cases, compared to 127 in April. Only Dickenson County reported more cases in May than April, 29 compared to 15.