Nation's abortion debate plays out on West State Street

A leaked draft majority opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is poised to overturn federal protection of abortions has added fuel to an already hotly-debated subject, sparking impassioned responses across the nation on both sides of the issue.

Those sides and the national debate were evident in Bristol Wednesday morning as anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates took to West State Street’s sidewalks near the Bristol Regional Women’s Center. Protestors on both sides of the issue regularly line the sidewalks, but the turnout appeared to be larger on this bright spring morning.

If the leaked opinion, published Monday by Politico unfolds as expected, decisions on abortion laws would shift to individual states.

In the draft opinion Justice Samuel Alito, who reportedly penned the document, said the landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were wrongly decided and that decisions on abortions should be returned to elected representatives.

“Roe was on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided,” the draft opinion reads, "and Casey perpetuated its errors, and the errors do not concern some arcane corner of the law of little importance to the American people. Rather, wielding nothing but ‘raw judicial power,’… the Court usurped the power to address a question of profound moral and social importance that the Constitution unequivocally leaves for the people.”

Anti-abortion advocates who dotted the sidewalks near the Bristol Regional Women’s Center in Bristol, Tenn., Wednesday welcomed the news.

“Roe was an evil decision. It’s an unconstitutional decision and they should absolutely overturn it,” said Erika Schanzenbach, who has demonstrated near the women’s center once a week for the last nine years.

Schanzenbach said she’s feels compelled to use her voice to speak up for who she called “pre-born” children.

“The primary thing is that I am a Christian person and God’s word tells me to love my neighbor as myself and if my life were in danger, I’d want other people to speak up for me, so I come out here to speak up for them,” she said.

Schanzenbach is part of an informal group comprised of individuals and local church members who hope to divert women seeking abortions at the women’s center to a nearby crisis pregnancy center.

“We’re actively seeking to make contact with women who are planning to abort,” Schanzenbach said. “We want to talk to those women. . . We want to help. If there’s resources that they need, we want to help them find those, but we want to also share the gospel message with them.”

Schanzenbach said help could come in the form of financial assistance for things like rent, or baby care items. She said the group also knows couples who are willing to adopt children.

She recalled one woman she met elsewhere who needed help with an immigration attorney.

“So we helped her pay the immigration attorney so that she could get a green card and could provide for her baby,” she said.

On the edge of the women’s center parking lot, members of the Bristol Pink Defenders stand guard. The pro-choice group has, for a few years now, been helping shield women’s center’s patients as they come in, blocking out the sound and sight of the anti-abortion advocates.

Wednesday’s anti-abortion protest activities were relatively calm, Rowan Skeen said. Other than the occasional call out from an anti-abortion advocate or from a motorist passing by, it was mostly quiet. In previous years, though, and as recently as last fall, Skeen said patients have been harassed and heckled by anti-abortion protesters while entering and leaving the clinic. There’s also been known clashes between the two groups.

“They’re trying to bully people into giving birth,” Skeen said. “And it’s important to protect people from that, because they’re invading their privacy, they write down their license plate numbers, and we just do our best to prevent that as best we can to give people a peaceful doctor’s visit.”

In that effort, the group erected fabric barriers that stretch around the lot and close a fabric gate as patients pull in to block the view. Near the edge of the entrance, a large speaker plays low background noise, ready to be turned up if anti-abortion advocates begin to yell.

At times, Skeen said, protesters use bull horns and sound amplifiers. There have even been people who have used ladders to access the center’s roof to see and be seen.

Skeen and other group members believe their efforts have been effective.

Their presence “makes it difficult for people to harass and trespass,” which is “why it’s so calm now, but I am afraid that it might not stay like that,” Skeen said.

News of the leaked draft opinion was met with contempt, but without disbelief.

“There were a lot of emotions, but surprise wasn’t one of them,” John White said.

“I think the important thing is that we make sure people know that you can’t ban abortion,” said Stephanie Rosenwinge, “you just make it unsafe. . .A lot of us have mothers that remember high school friends dying from coat hanger abortions. My mother can tell you stories. We just want people to be safe. We just want women to have access to safe health care.”

Rosenwinge said she has a granddaughter. “And I worry for her future.”

More than a dozen states, including Tennessee, have “trigger laws” in place to take effect should Roe be overturned. Within 30 days of Roe being struck down, the Tennessee law would make providing an abortion a felony. The law falls short of a total ban, though, leaving an exception for when a pregnancy puts a mother’s life at risk.

Rosenwinge and other Pink Defenders were part of a group of approximately 100 people who gathered in support of women’s rights at Founders Park in Johnson City, Tennessee Tuesday night.

Rosenwinge said she was shocked at the turnout at the spur-of-the-moment rally.

“You think you can’t do anything locally and then you see that sort of activism and you see the turnout and it gives you a little hope. It gives you a little energy,” Rosenwinge said. “It kind of energized me. Hey, you know we’re starting conversations. We’re making a difference and sometimes that’s all you can ask. Sometimes you feel all gloom-and-doomy with some of the things you see on the news and then you see that last night and there’s your glimmer of hope.”

While the leaked draft opinion indicates the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe, Schanzenbach and other anti-abortion advocates say they’ll continue to persist in their efforts.

“We don’t know what their ruling is actually going to be,” Schanzenbach said. “We’ve all seen the document, but we don’t know if that’s going to be their opinion that they actually issue, so I don’t treat it like it’s a for sure decision.”

“It’s not legislation, it’s not law,” said Tim Vernot, who stood across from the entrance of the women’s center.

Vernot and fellow anti-abortion advocate Harrison Murphy acknowledged that even a ban on abortions wouldn’t put an end to them.

“Abortion will not end until the people repent and find murder heinous in their sight as it is in God’s sight,” Vernot said.

“At no point do we stop preaching the gospel and condemning murder,” Murphy agreed. “Even if it’s completely outlawed, the people of Bristol, and I know even Abingdon, everywhere, the majority of them would still be perfectly fine with murder.”

Should the Supreme Court’s final decision unfold as expected and Tennessee’s trigger law goes into effect, Schanzenbach said she still would not be totally satisfied.

“That doesn’t end the work that needs to be done, because even if Roe is overturned, we still don’t have protection for our preborn human beings, so there’s a lot of work to be done regardless of what they decide,” she said.

“We need to protect preborn children in the same way that we want ourselves to be protected,” she later elaborated. “It’s very selfish of us to say ‘I want laws against homicide to protect me, but I don’t want laws against homicide to protect the lives of children.’ We’re not looking for a bunch of new laws, we just want laws against murder to apply equally to everyone.”

As for Skeen, she said, “I’m mostly going to cross that bridge when it happens, because I don’t know what we can do and what the future holds, but we’ll hopefully be able to do something.”

Across the state line in Virginia the future of abortions is less clear. Generally regarded as a blue state until last fall, Virginia has no trigger laws, meaning abortion would remain legal in the commonwealth, but that could change.

In a Tuesday statement, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin condemned the leak, saying he was in “disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner.”

“Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials,” he went on to say. “It’s premature to speculate on what the Supreme Court’s decision will be; however, we learned from listening to Virginians over the last year that we have much common ground on this issue. I am pro-life, and I have been very clear about that since the day I launched my campaign.”

In the past, Youngkin has advocated for bills that would ban abortions after 20 weeks, the period during gestation at which a fetus is believed to feel pain. He’s also said he believes in exceptions for cases of rape and incest, and when a mother’s life is in jeopardy.

The Supreme Court is set to make its final decision on the matter in June. Until that time, Youngkin said, his administration will focus on getting a state budget passed.

Virginia’s liberal camp, however, has vowed to block any attempt to criminalize abortions in the commonwealth. While Republicans snagged a majority in the House of Delegates last fall, Democrats still hold the Senate, and control what legislation makes it onto the Senate floor.

“Virginia Democrats are deeply committed to protecting Virginians’ right to an abortion—and ensuring that the commonwealth will not be pushed back to the restrictions of the 1950s and 60s when it comes to women’s equality,” Susan Swecker, who chairs the Democratic Party of Virginia, said. “We will fight every single effort put forward by Governor Youngkin and Republican leadership to criminalize abortion and will ensure that Virginians have access to the health care and reproductive health care they need.”

If Democrats retake the majority in Virginia, Swecker said, “we will enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into our Constitution.”

Virginia Del. Israel O’Quinn and Sen. Todd Pillion, who represent the area, could not be reached for comment on the issue by press time.

In a statement issued on Tuesday confirming the draft opinion’s authenticity, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the court will not be affected in any way.”

Roberts said he had instructed the marshal of the court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.

The statement noted the draft opinion “does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The Supreme Court is expected to announce their final decision in the case in June.