featured top story

Public input sought for corridor study

The city of Bristol, Tennessee is seeking public input as it plans to revitalize the West State Street corridor.

The city is hosting a drop-in style open house Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Slater Center in order to hear thoughts from community members about the current state of the West State Street corridor and how they’d like to see it improved. The open house is part of a year-long corridor study funded by a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant.

Hearing from locals who frequent West State is “one of the most critical parts of the project,” Cherith Young, the city’s director of community development and planning, said.

“Certainly the data is important ... but we also need the experience of the public to help guide where the strategies need to go,” Young said.

The study, which is being conducted by the firm WSP, is looking at the West State Street corridor from Volunteer Parkway to the city limits at Highway 11-W. The general idea of the study is to examine existing infrastructure and corridor usage in order to develop a plan for potential improvement projects. 

A central route connecting historic downtown to I-81, and destinations such as the Bristol Casino, The Pinnacle and the hospital, the corridor is expected to see future growth as an economic hub in the coming years.

An online survey seeking additional public input is expected to launch early next year. A final report is expected in August 2023. 

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

