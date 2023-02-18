Sometimes, the best strategy can be to fight fire with fire.

That's what crews in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will be doing this spring as they burn up to 8,779 acres in Southwest Virginia counties "to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk."

That includes a 5,000-acre section partially in Wise County and a nearly 3,000-acre area in Smyth County between Atkins and Sugar Grove. Other counties with planned burns are Dickenson, Scott, Washington and Grayson.

Crews will begin conducting the prescribed burns this month.

The Clinch Ranger District and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area will conduct the prescribed burn projects to reduce forest fuels, improve conditions of wildlife habitat restore characteristics of a fire-adapted ecosystem, and better protect communities, according to a news release.

That release said, “Prescribed burning is one of the most important tools the Forest Service uses to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk. Safety is the Forest Service’s top priority, and fire managers will conduct prescribed burns only under appropriate weather conditions.”

The burns are planned for sites in Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties as well as Dickenson, Scott and Wise counties.

Officials cautioned visitors and recreationists to be aware of fire crews and vehicles in these areas. Roads and trails may be used as control lines for the burn and could be temporarily impacted by low-intensity fire and smoke.

Also, trails may be closed for a short duration during the burn for public safety, the release said.

The areas designated for prescribed burns:

Wise County, Virginia, and Letcher County, Kentucky: The 5,033-acre North Fork Pound burn unit is located 2 miles west/northwest of Pound, Virginia, and 3.2 miles south of Jenkins, Kentucky.

Wise County: The 100-acre High Butte burn unit is located 2 miles south of Exeter, 2.8 miles southeast of Keokee and 4.75 miles west of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The 12.3-acre Stidham Ridge burn unit is located 3.2 miles northeast of the High Knob Tower, 3.2 miles southwest of Tacoma and 3.9 miles southeast of Norton.

Smyth County: The 2,797-acre Glade Mountain burn unit is 3.5 miles south of Interstate 81, 5 miles southeast of Atkins, and 6 miles northeast of Sugar Grove. Forest Roads 86 and 644 and a small section of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail may be closed during burn operations. Smoke effects may linger in Smyth County and portions of Wythe County.

The 700-acre Snake Den burn unit is 0.83 mile southwest of the community of Camp, 7 miles east/southeast of Sugar Grove, and 8.25 miles south of I-81. Forest Service Rd. 16, Virginia Highlands Horse Trail #337, and Horne Knob Trail #308 may be closed during burn operations. Smoke effects may linger in Smyth County and portions of Wythe County.

The 23.1-acre Pierce Tract burn unit is 2 miles east of Sugar Grove, 5.9 miles northeast of Troutdale, and 11.5 miles northwest of Elk Creek.

The 22.1-acre Halfey Hollow burn unit is 0.75 mile north of I-81, 3.6 miles northwest of Atkins, and 5.4 miles west/northwest of Rural Retreat.

The 4.6-acre Currin burn unit is 3 miles south of Marion, 5.2 miles northwest of Sugar Grove, and 6.8 miles north/northwest of Troutdale.

Washington County: The 5.2-acre Whitetop South burn unit is 1.5 miles southeast of Big Hill, 2.4 miles south/southeast of Konnarock, and 5.6 miles east/northeast of Taylors Valley.

Scott County: The 8.5-acre Glades burn unit is located 1.8 miles northwest of the Bark Camp Lake Recreation Area, 4.8 miles southwest of Tacoma and 5.9 miles northwest of Dungannon. Forest Road 291 may be closed during burn operations.

Grayson County: The 28.8-acre Johnson Tract burn unit is 1.7 miles northeast of Troutdale, 3.7 miles south of Sugar Grove, and 10.2 miles northwest of Mouth of Wilson.

The 6.6-acre Hemp Patch burn unit is 3.5 miles southeast of Sugar Grove, 5 miles northeast of Troutdale, and 7 miles west of Comers Rock.

For more information on the prescribed burn program, individuals may call the Clinch Ranger District office at 276-679-8370 or the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196, or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj, or follow Twitter: https://twitter.com/GWJNF and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GWJNF.