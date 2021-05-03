NASCAR, BMS officials react to McClure's sudden death at 42

“I will never forget that day and those memories,” Finchum said. “When I climbed out of the car in Victory Lane, I could see Eric and his father running up to meet us. Everyone was crying.

“Bristol was the home track for both Eric and me. For us to form that partnership and win in our first race together … there was nothing more special. That’s still the highlight of my career.”

Finchum, who ran a total of six K&N races for the Martin-McClure team, said that McClure also introduced him to his current NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Carl Long. Since 2017, Finchum has competed in 103 Xfinity and four NASCAR Cup events.

“Without Eric’s help, I would have never had those opportunities,” Finchum said. “Before I met Eric, I had my head to the grindstone, and I was doing everything I could at short tracks like Kingsport, Lonesome Pine Raceway and Radford but it just seemed like my career was going to end there.”

In addition to offering a ride and assisting with a job, Finchum said that McClure helped him navigate life off the track such as the vital process of securing and representing sponsors.

“Eric was a great mentor and friend,” Finchum said. “He really set me on the path to where I am today. I owe Eric everything.”